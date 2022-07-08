How to pass all the Indiana Jones Trials in Fortnite

Indiana Jones, the iconic adventurer-archaeologist, is one of the main characters of the 3rd season of Fortnite, Chapter 3. The skin of this movie icon is not the only Indiana Jones-themed item available. Fans can also unlock nine different cosmetic items from the Indiana Jones universe, such as a decoration on the back of an expedition bag or a raider relic collection tool. Each of these items is available in a Battle Pass, which means that those who do not have a Season 3 Battle Pass will not have access to these unique rewards.

To unlock the Indiana Jones playsuit and other themed cosmetic items in Fortnite Season 3, Chapter 3, fans must complete a series of challenges known as the Indiana Jones Quests. Completing four of these quests will reward players with an Indiana Jones skin, an outfit that showcases his iconic look. However, if players complete all ten Indiana Jones quests, they will unlock the Temple Explorer—an additional style option for the Indiana Jones skin in Fortnite Season 3, Chapter 3.

Every Indiana Jones challenge in Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 is tied to a specific reward. For example, for discovering a secret door in Shuffled Shrines, players will receive an Indy’s Dustoff Emote. These tasks can be completed in any order, so players don’t have to worry about which quest goals in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 should be completed first.

Unlocking Indiana Jones Cosmetics in Fortnite

Below is a list of awards and related tasks in Fortnite that must be completed to unlock Archaeologist gear and other Indiana Jones-themed cosmetic items. Players will have until the end of Season 3 of Chapter 3 to earn these battle Pass rewards.

Indiana Jones Quests – Page 1 Battle Pass Awards

Decoration on the back of the expedition bag: Task – “Collect the Darrburger relic in the temple and ruins in one match” | This task must be completed × 2 times. The Rogue Archaeologist’s Weapon Winding: Quest – “Deal damage to enemies when you are driving or standing on a vehicle” | This task must be completed 500×500 times. Indie Hat Banner Icon: Quest — “Search chests in Quicksand” | This task must be completed × 5 times. Raider Relic Collection Tool: Quest — “Use a boarding glove to Jump off trees” | This task must be completed ×10 times.

Indiana Jones Quests – Page 2 Battle Pass Awards

Loading screen “The first misadventure” in Fortnite: Quest — “Deal damage to opponents with a pistol” | This task must be completed ×750 times. Emergency glider on a raft: quest — “To get into the top five in the match” | This task must be completed once. Smiley face “Dr. Jones”: The task is “To make the runaway boulders roll 100 meters in one match” | This task must be completed once. Indy’s Escape Spray: Quest – “Hide an item of mythical or exotic rarity in a tent” | This task must be completed once.Indie Emotion: Dust: Task – “Find the secret door behind the main hall in Shuffled Shrines” | This goal must be completed once.