How to participate and get the skin of Explorer Galaxy

We tell you what the Fortnite Galaxy Cup tournament for Android mobile terminals consists of, sponsored by Samsung. Prizes, rewards and how to participate.

Epic Games has announced a Fortnite Battle Royale tournament exclusively for owners of a mobile phone with the Android operating system called the Fortnite Galaxy Cup, sponsored by Samsung. We tell you everything we know about this Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass Season 3 championship below, including how to get the Galaxy Explorer skin:

Fortnite Galaxy Cup: how to get the new skin

As we can read in the corresponding publication on the official Fortnite blog, from Epic Games, the Fortnite Galaxy Cup will be held on Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26, 2020. In principle, any player who has Fortnite installed on an Android mobile (here we tell you how to do it, and here which phones are compatible), but we will have to have two-step authentication enabled (here we tell you how this is done) in our Epic Games account.

As the company comments in the publication, during the Galaxy Cup, the best players of each day will have the opportunity to win the Explorer Galaxy suit. All players participating in at least five games will receive the Galaxy Wrapper. Daily regional winners will be determined as follows:

Europe: Top 10,000

USA – east coast: the top 7500

USA – west coast: the top 2,500

Latin America: the 2500 best

Asia: the best 1250

Middle East: Top 1,250

Oceania: the top 1250

Of course, Epic Games warns that both the suit and the accessories of Explorer Galaxy will be available in the item store at a later date. That is to say: they are not exclusive objects for participating in this tournament, but we can obtain them before anyone else if we get them as rewards by participating in it. For the rest, we clarify that if we get any of the rewards for participating in the Fortnite Galaxy Cup, it will be ours forever, and we can use it on any platform we play Fortnite Battle Royale.



