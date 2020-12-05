How to order a 99 race on WhatsApp

99 has an option that allows its users to request an application driver using WhatsApp. So that you can use the service in a practical and safe way, just follow the steps below.

1. To start the process, add the number (11) 99797-9090 to your contact list and then start a conversation using WhatsApp. Remember to check for a profile certification seal (indicated by a green icon below the contact ID), as it is your guarantee of exchanging messages with the official 99 phone.

2. In the next step, you will start the conversation with a robot through chat. The idea here is to confirm that the passenger has a registration at 99 and, if it is the first access, there will be a redirection to a page where you must enter your data (they will be checked in the same way as done in the application).

3. After entering the data or going through the registration step, indicate the details of the race. To continue, it is necessary to inform the shipping address and destination, typing or sharing the location with a map. This is the moment when you can still confirm, cancel or correct any data related to the race.

4. In the next step, you will receive the estimated race value, waiting time, driver’s name and vehicle data via WhatsApp. After boarding the car, 99 will continue to monitor the GPS race in the event of a change of route or longer stops.

5. Upon arriving at your destination, you will receive in a message on WhatsApp the amount that must be paid in cash to the driver (this is the only payment option for the races made by the chat application).



