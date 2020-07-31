How to open Yegor coating and Rytec AMR rifle for free

We tell you how to unlock the Yegor Chilled Out skin and the Rytec AMR precision rifle for free in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty Warzone is just days away from receiving its fifth season. As an appetizer for the next step of the successful battle royale, you can unlock various elements with which to fatten your aesthetic wardrobe … and weapons. As part of our detailed guide, today we tell you how to unlock the Yegor Chilled Out skin and the Rytec AMR precision rifle at no additional cost. Yes, yes: free.

For this, we must take into account a series of key elements to obtain it. Below we offer you what to follow.

How to unlock Yegor Chilled Out skin for free

To unlock the Yegor Chilled Out skin, you must go to the cooperative tab, where the Special Operations mode is located. Inside it you will find a list of missions to perform, while the first one that appears is a veteran modification of one of the basic ones.

Well, to get it you need to complete the mission Safe in veteran modification. This applies a series of playable variants that hinder the success of the mission above normal. In this case, the mission incorporates the following changes:

Ammo Drain – Ammo chargers are constantly draining. Explosive launcher ammunition and deadly gadgets are not affected.

Unit Connection: The character’s health is increased while in close proximity to her companions. Vision deteriorates when you are away from them.

Grenade Martyrdom: Enemies drop deadly gas grenades upon death.

The mission is complete with up to four players online. Being part of the rotation, you must continually visit the Special Operations section so as not to miss the chance to achieve the Yegor skin. Veterans of the series will see a direct nod to Modern Warfare 2 and the Nothing Russian mission.

Below you can see a look at the skin:

How to Unlock Rytec AMR Precision Rifle for Free

The Rytec AMR precision rifle is one of the most sought-after weapons at the moment. Incorporated during the mid-season four update, it looks almost like a reinterpretation of the mythical Barret .50.

To unlock it for free, you must get 3 kills with quicksight using tactical or precision rifles in 15 different games. The game refers to the quickscope technique, although it leaves a reasonable margin to aim for a few more seconds after putting your eye on the scope. Suitable weapons are as follows:

EBR-14

MK2 carbine

Kar98K

Crossbow

SKS

Dragunov

HDR

AX-50

If you take the step to want to do it, then we offer you a variant of Kar98K especially useful for this challenge, as you could see in the piece dedicated to the best weapons of Call of Duty Warzone. You will kill with an upward chest shot and aim as fast as possible. Focus your sights on the enemy, aim and shoot. Easy technique.

In the Modern Warfare competition it would be very easy to do it. However, in classic Warzone it is difficult under the circumstances. Therefore, we advise you to try doing so when Bloody Loot mode is available. Not having limited lives, you can try as many times as you want. Remember: you only need 3 deaths like this per game. You will be able to track your progress by entering the gunsmith.

In the event that you are tired of trying and you have the coins of the battle pass, you can get it the easy way. A lot is currently offered in the ingame store: for just 1200 Call of Duty points you can get a legendary Rytec AMR mod, giving you direct access to the progression.



