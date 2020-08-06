How to open the COD Warzone bunkers; location

Eleven bunkers await to be opened in Call of Duty: Warzone. Learn how to do it and what you will get when you open them, including the number eleven.

Call of Duty: Warzone is enjoying its first days of Season 5. New Battle Pass content pushes players to keep seeking success in Verdansk. Despite the multiple possibilities that currently exist in the area, one of the first ways to interact with the map was the opening of the bunkers.

For this reason, we will dedicate this piece to know what they are, how to unlock them and what you will find inside these underground shelters. If you are fast enough to dig in one, you can get the best team in the game.

How to access Call of Duty: Warzone bunkers and rewards

There are 11 bunkers scattered throughout Verdansk. You will know it’s one when you see an iron door between yellow horizontal bars. Not all the ones you find on the map can be opened. They are recognized by the light emitted by the touch panel to their right. If it is green and allows interaction, you can enter.

To access you will need an object called a Red Access Card. As its name suggests, it is an item in the format of a card. When you pick it up, it will be placed directly on the left side of your nick. At no time will you be able to interact with it in the ammunition and weapon inventory.

Getting one is a matter of pure chance. They are usually obtainable by opening orange chests, the legendary ones. Unlike normal trunks, these emit orange smoke along with a loud sound. The usual thing will be to get them by killing enemies on the map.

Opening one will find a multitude of blue (common) and orange (legendary) chests, as well as various kill streaks scattered across the ground, including mortar strikes, precision air strikes, and UAVs. It is easy to get out of them full of the best weapons in the game.

The location of the places can be found in the following image:



