How to mute a contact’s Twitter fleets

Released this week, Twitter Fleets is the new Twitter function and a mixture of the concept of its messages with the programmed obsolescence and interface of Stories or Snapchat. You can make text, photo or video fleets, react to Tweets and customize your fleets with various background and text options.

Twitter Fleets

To share a Tweet on a Fleet tap the “Share” icon at the bottom of the Tweet and then tap, “Share on a Fleet”. Then write the comment you want, either text and / or emojis. According to the social network, “soon the stickers and the live broadcast will be available on Fleets” as well.

Your followers can see your fleets at the top of their timeline. Anyone who can see your full profile can also see your fleets from your profile page. If you have direct messages open, anyone can reply to your fleets. And if you want to reply to a Fleet, tap on it to send a direct message or emoji to the author, and continue the conversation in your direct messages.

How to mute Twitter Fleets

You don’t like fleets or do you have a contact you wouldn’t want to see their ‘Twitter stories’ from? In the browser version of Twitter you have no problems, since the Fleets are only available as a function for the Android and iOS Twitter application. And if you want to silence them on your mobile, here’s how to do it:

At the top of the timeline, find the Fleets line

Hold down on the fleet of the contact you want to mute

2 options will open: Mute the user or view their Profile. Choose the first

Now 2 other options will open to you: Mute only the Fleets, or mute the Fleets and Tweets of that user. Choose the one you want.



