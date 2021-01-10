How to move your WhatsApp groups to Signal

We show you the best way to migrate all your information from WhatsApp, including group chats to Signal. Follow this trick!

WhatsApp is inextricably linked to Facebook and you will not be able to use the service unless you agree to share your data with Facebook. Fortunately, there are decent alternatives available, with Signal being the pioneer. Here’s how you can seamlessly transition your group chats from WhatsApp to Signal.

Why you should switch to Signal

Signal is one of the best Android messaging apps out there; uses the same end-to-end encryption protocol as WhatsApp and protects your privacy. But above all, it has nothing to do with Facebook and you will not sell your data to any third-party company, and it has already obtained the support of Elon Musk.

Not only does it have one-to-one messaging and group chats, Signal has built-in voice and video calls, just like WhatsApp. You even have the option to use Signal as your default SMS client, and the app is free to use. Signal is a non-profit organization and relies on donations for development, server, and bandwidth costs.

So now that you have a high-level overview of what Signal has to offer, let’s take a look at how you can move your group chats from WhatsApp to Signal.

Trick to move your group chats from WhatsApp to Signal

Before you can move your group chats to Signal, you will need to install and configure the app. Signal is available for free on the Play Store, and once you install the app, all you need to do is provide your phone number and set up a PIN for your account and start using it. Once you set up the app, here’s how to move your group chats from WhatsApp to Signal:

Open Signal on your phone.

Select the action menu (three vertical dots) in the upper right corner.

Select New group.

You will need to add at least one contact before you can set up a group in Signal. Choose a contact to get started.

Tap the arrow to continue.

Name the group and select Create to finish configuring it.

In the group window, select the action menu (three vertical dots) in the upper right corner.

Tap Group settings.

Tap Group link.

Change the group link to On.

Tap on Share to get a link that can be shared with your group.

Choose Copy to copy the unique URL to your group in Signal.

You can then paste the URL into your WhatsApp group chat to allow everyone to move to Signal. One of the hardest things to do when switching to a new messaging platform is convincing your family and friends to sign up.

Fortunately, Signal makes it as simple as possible to get started with the service, and there shouldn’t be any friction in the transition to the platform. Signal works just as well on budget Android phones as it does on flagships, and the service is available on iOS and has clients for Windows and macOS, as well as Linux and other Debian-based applications.