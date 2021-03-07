How to mirror your cell phone on TV: discover 5 ways

Knowing how to mirror your cell phone on TV can bring several advantages for everyday life. From watching a live on Facebook or playing a mobile game on a bigger screen. As well as showing the photos of the last trip to a large group of friends.

With a few touches, it is simple to project the contents of a mobile device onto a smart TV or an ordinary television. Next, check out 5 tips on how to mirror your phone on TV.

Designing using Smart TV functions

Most smart TV models use protocols like Miracast or have systems like Android TV. If the TV has one of these technologies, it is very simple to project the contents of the cell phone onto a larger screen.

For mirroring, both devices (TV and smartphone) need to be connected to the same wi-fi network. Thus, the user must search the mobile device for the option to share the screen with the TV.

The apps of the main streaming services, such as Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube, have buttons with the function of sending the content from the mobile screen to the TV. The advantage is that the user will be able to continue using the device normally.

Using Gadgets (ChromeCast, Fire TV Stick)

For those who don’t have a smart TV or have models that no longer receive updates, gadgets like ChromeCast and Fire TV Stick are the best options. This is because they allow the user to mirror the content of the phone with the TV.

As in the previous topic, the devices need to be connected to the same network to work perfectly. Then, the user must access the device settings or choose the apps option to project the video on the TV.

Cast using Apple TV

Unfortunately, not all smart TVs are compatible with Apple devices. One of the solutions is to purchase Apple TV, a set-top box model with functions similar to the gadgets mentioned above.

Thus, the user can use the AirPlay function of the iPhone and iPad to project videos or listen to music through the device connected to the TV. Remembering that certain streaming apps also have buttons that facilitate the transmission.

Connect your phone using the HDMI cable

Without relying on extra devices, using an HDMI cable is another option for transmitting cell phone content. The advantage of this mode is that it is possible to project videos with resolutions up to 4K and with excellent audio quality.

The disadvantage is that it only shows the smartphone screen. Therefore, if the person is without internet, they are limited to watching only the files that are stored on the device.

There are two cable patterns available to connect your phone to the TV:

SlimPort features a mini USB input and HDMI output. Despite promoting the connection in a simple way, this model is rare to be found and has a high value. And if your smartphone has a USB-C port, you will need an adapter.

The MHL has a microUSB or Mini HDMI input and HDMI output. An external power supply is also often required for use. Despite this disadvantage, it is easy to find at an affordable price.

Design using the USB cable

After all these options, the simplest is to use the traditional USB cable to mirror the phone’s screen on the TV. So, just plug the device into the USB port on the Smart TV or monitor.

In some situations, it will be necessary to put the smartphone or tablet in external storage device mode. One of the negative points of this “technique” is that not all videos can be transmitted. In general, it is only possible to display images.

Did you like these tips on how to design mobile phone content for TV? Which ones have you used? Tell us in the comments!