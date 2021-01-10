How to migrate your WhatsApp groups to Signal

The mandatory sharing of WhatsApp data with Facebook, scheduled to take effect from February, has left many users dissatisfied. And to make matters worse, Mark Zuckerberg’s company has already warned that it will block the account on the messenger of those who disagree with its new privacy policy.

For those who are not in favor of sharing information between platforms, the good news is that there are several alternatives to replace WhatsApp, such as Signal, recommended by Tesla CEO Elon Musk this Thursday (7).

Available for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac and Linux, the service has the same end-to-end encryption protocol as the most famous app, makes audio and video calls and can be used as the standard SMS program. In addition, it has no relationship with Facebook and claims not to sell your data to third parties.

Another important detail is that the user can transfer their group chats to the new platform without any major difficulties.

Moving group conversations from WhatsApp to Signal

To transfer the chats, you first need to download Signal, install it and configure it. After that, follow the steps below:

1. Open the app on the smartphone;

2. Touch the three vertical dots in the upper right corner and select “New group”;

3. You will need to add at least one contact to set up the group on Signal. Select the person on your list and tap the arrow to continue;

4. Now, name the group and tap “Create”;

5. In the group window that was just created, press the three vertical dots on the right and choose “Group settings”;

6. Touch “Group link” and activate the feature, changing the position of the key;

7. Then, go to the option “Share” and copy the URL of the group conversation of the new messenger;

8. Finally, just paste the URL into the WhatsApp group chat you want to transfer and invite the participants in the conversation to migrate to Signal, which can be the most complicated task of the entire process.