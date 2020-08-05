How to make your Instagram live video an instant hit

Do you want to be successful in your Instagram live video? Follow these simple tips to achieve it

Instagram is one of the most popular social media applications available on the internet. The popularity of the app has skyrocketed since the COVID-19 (coronavirus) lockdown was implemented.

Because people practice social distancing, many are making live videos on Instagram to stay connected with people. According to the company, India has seen a more than 60 percent increase in people watching live video.

How to start a live video on Instagram

Open the Instagram application on your Android phone or iPhone.

Tap the top left corner of your feed.

In the options, scroll down and look for the “Live” button and press it.

This will start the live video with you as the host.

To end the live video, you must touch the “Finish” option in the upper right corner and then press confirm.

After that, you can tap in the upper left corner to save the live video to your camera roll or add it to your story.

Since many people stream live every day and watching that might encourage you to try making a live video. If you are intrigued and want to make a live video, this is how you can prepare it to be extremely attractive.

Make a countdown

To increase the visibility of your live video, you should inform all your followers when it will come out live. To do this, you can make a story with a countdown timer tag. This will let your followers know when they can tune in to your live video. For example, you can post your countdown timer a day before it has to go live, and as soon as it’s done, you can start your live video.

Connection speed test

During this block, many people suffer from slow Internet speeds across the country. To make sure your live video doesn’t get cut out due to poor connectivity, be sure to test your network speeds beforehand. Here is a list of websites where you can test your network speeds. There you should focus on the amount of upload speed you are getting and the ping.

Download speeds don’t matter much while they’re published. If all is well in that department, make a random live call or video call with a friend on Instagram to test the quality of your video online. If each test is positive, then you can continue with your scheduled live.

Longer sessions are key

Although you have announced when it will launch live, not all people come to watch at the beginning. Even Instagram takes a few minutes before sending your followers a notification about your live video. Therefore, we recommend that you do not stop your live within 10 minutes or even 15. It is recommended that you continue your live for at least 20 minutes so that people have the opportunity to join and not be excluded. You can also test the limits and make a live video of one hour, which is the maximum amount of time that Instagram allows as of now.

Engage the audience

Making a live video without interacting with followers is really boring content and will mean that people will not come to watch it live in the future. The easiest way to engage with your followers is to ask them questions. You can do this by narrating the questions or adding the question tag to your video. Another great way to interact with the audience is by allowing them to ask you questions by commenting on the video.

Inviting another user to be on your live video is a surprise to your followers as they get more content to consume. It also broadens your reach as the other person’s followers see you during the broadcast and might decide to follow you as well. The same will also be true for the other person.



