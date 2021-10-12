How To Make Windows 10 Look Like Windows 11

Windows 11 was released on Tuesday (5) and is now available on thousands of compatible computers. Despite Microsoft’s promise that the system will make it to even less powerful computers, distribution will be considerably limited because of the platform’s demanding requirements.

If you are part of the group that was left out of the update, but liked the visual changes of the system, know that it is possible to leave Windows 10 with a lighter Windows 11 look. TecMundo has prepared a guide for users who want to leave the computer with the design more like the new edition of the OS.

Check out, below, the step-by-step instructions on how to make Windows 10 more similar to Windows 11, but we leave the word: the process is not done with official Microsoft programs, so go ahead at your own risk.

Creating restore point

Before making any changes to the original software, it is important to create a “Restore Point”. It serves to recover the computer after installing a new application on the system. This step is essential in case the modification procedure generates any problem on the computer.

1. Type “Restore” into the Windows search bar. Click on the “Create Restore Point” option that will appear at the top of the “Start” menu.

2. With the “System Properties” window open, make sure the system protection option is enabled. To do this, click on “Configure”. If it is disabled, select the “Enable system protection” option.

3. Go back to System Properties, click “Create”. Select a name for the restoration and click “Create” again.

4. Ready! Now wait a few minutes for the Restore Point to be created.

5. In case you need to recover the system, just do the first step again. With the “System Properties” window open, just click on “System Restore”. After that, just choose the restoration you created and follow the steps for the system to resume.