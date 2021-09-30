How To Make Tteokbokki That Lee Jung Jae Bought For His Daughter at Squid Game

Squid Game and everyone talks about the best Korean drama-thriller , with intense scenes, macabre thoughts and many messages for real life? This time we will touch on a different subject in Squid Game.
Everyone was upset that Lee Jung-jae couldn’t take her to a good place on his daughter’s birthday on Squid Game. Her daughter didn’t upset her, enjoyed the moment, and ate her Tteokbokki with a delicious meal. So what is the recipe for Tteokbokki, one of Korea’s most famous dishes?
Tteokbokki is one of the original dishes of Korea. This dish, which is difficult to make, is also known as rice cake. Both vegetables and sauces are used in making tteokbokki. Served with hard-boiled eggs upon request. This dish, which is prepared in about 40 minutes, has a special place in Far East countries. So, how to make spicy tteokbokki at home? If your ingredients are ready, we can move on to the recipe details.
Ingredients for Spicy Tteokbokki Recipe
2 cups rice cake
1 cup green cabbage (cut into strips)
1 carrot (cut diagonally)
2.5 cups fish stock or water
2 green onions (finely chopped)
1 onion (sliced)
For the sauce:
2 tablespoons of honey
2-3 tablespoons of goghujang
1 tablespoon of brown sugar
2 cloves of garlic (finely chopped)
1 tablespoon of soy sauce
For the above:
Scallion
white sesame
Hard-boiled eggs (optional)
Red pepper
How to Make Spicy Tteokbokki
- Thaw frozen rice cakes by soaking them in cold water for 30 minutes.
- After 30 minutes, separate the rice cakes one by one. Drain the rice cakes through a strainer and set aside.
- Add brown sugar, honey, soy sauce, goghujang and finely chopped garlic into a bowl and mix.
- Pour 2.5 cups of fish stock or water into the wok. Let it boil over high heat.
- When the water starts to boil, add the sauce mixture you prepared and mix.
- Take the stove to medium heat and boil it like this for 5 minutes.
- Then place the rice cake, carrot, onion and sliced cabbage in wok in order.
- Simmer for another 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Then add the green onion and mix for 1-2 minutes.
- When the sauce starts to thicken, turn off the stove and transfer the food to the serving plate.
- Add sesame, green onion, red pepper and optionally hard-boiled eggs and serve. Bon Appetit.