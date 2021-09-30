How To Make Tteokbokki That Lee Jung Jae Bought For His Daughter at Squid Game

Squid Game and everyone talks about the best Korean drama-thriller , with intense scenes, macabre thoughts and many messages for real life? This time we will touch on a different subject in Squid Game.

Everyone was upset that Lee Jung-jae couldn’t take her to a good place on his daughter’s birthday on Squid Game. Her daughter didn’t upset her, enjoyed the moment, and ate her Tteokbokki with a delicious meal. So what is the recipe for Tteokbokki, one of Korea’s most famous dishes?

Tteokbokki is one of the original dishes of Korea. This dish, which is difficult to make, is also known as rice cake. Both vegetables and sauces are used in making tteokbokki. Served with hard-boiled eggs upon request. This dish, which is prepared in about 40 minutes, has a special place in Far East countries. So, how to make spicy tteokbokki at home? If your ingredients are ready, we can move on to the recipe details.

Ingredients for Spicy Tteokbokki Recipe

2 cups rice cake

1 cup green cabbage (cut into strips)

1 carrot (cut diagonally)

2.5 cups fish stock or water

2 green onions (finely chopped)

1 onion (sliced)

For the sauce:

2 tablespoons of honey

2-3 tablespoons of goghujang

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

2 cloves of garlic (finely chopped)

1 tablespoon of soy sauce

For the above:

Scallion

white sesame

Hard-boiled eggs (optional)

Red pepper

How to Make Spicy Tteokbokki