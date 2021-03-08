How to make the icon of WhatsApp and other apps purple

Violet, the color of sovereigns, symbolizes the royal blood that runs through the veins of each fighter for the right to vote, symbolizes their awareness of freedom and dignity. White symbolizes honesty in private life and in political life. And green symbolizes hope in a new beginning ”.

These were the words of the English activist Emmeline Pethick, one of the thousands of English suffragettes who in 1908 adopted the color violet as a symbol of her movement along with green and white. In these days before and after March 8 and Women’s Day, violet is ubiquitous. And if you want to dress your mobile icons in this color, you can start by coloring the WhatsApp icon, from its classic green to purple, something that can be done just by downloading the Nova Launcher app.

For those who do not know it, Nova Launcher is an Android application framed within the group of ‘launchers’ or launchers. An app that, among other things, gives you the option to customize the mobile desktop, the dock, the application drawer and ultimately the entire aspect of the terminal’s operating system. And that is what we are going to do, although with a single app:

Download Nova Launcher for free from the Play Store – there is also another payment option, Nova Launcher Prime

Install it, the basic configuration of the launcher will appear: Create a new design -or choose one already made-; choose theme from Light, Dark or Dynamic; and choose how to open the app drawer, if by sliding the screen up on the mobile desktop, or by opening a folder

Now, once you have it installed, you should know that now you will have 2 different appearances on your mobile: the one that your mobile brings by default -EMUI, MIUI, ONE UI, etc.-, and the one that you can put with Nova Launcher.

Open a web browser on your mobile and download this image -or you can choose to download the one you want, such as these others.

Open the Nova Launcher app, you will see your mobile desktop but with a clearer design. Open the application drawer and look for WhatsApp

Hold down the icon for a couple of seconds. A mini window will open with various options. You must click Edit.

Here you can change the name of the app and the icon. Click on the icon, and choose the second option, look for an image in the mobile galleries.

Find the image of the WhatsApp logo in purple that you downloaded before, edit the measurements to your liking, and save.

Change the rest of the icons of your apps

Now, every time you launch Nova Launcher you will see the WhatsApp icon of this color. But if you use the default interface / aspect of your mobile, you will get the usual one. You can choose that the Nova Launcher desktop opens by default with your mobile, and configure all your icons, for example Gmail, TikTok, Messenger, Instagram, etc.

Just do a search using strings like this, for the icons you want to change. And when you get tired, uninstall Nova Launcher and you will return to the aspect that your terminal now has.