How to make money at BOOYAH! Live?

A BOOYAH! Live is a game streaming platform available in a web version on the PC, and in an application for download on Android phones and iPhone (iOS).

Launched in Brazil in January 2020, the service competes with Twitch TV, Nimo TV and Facebook Gaming. The Free Fire, Battle Royale by Garena, is the main game broadcast in the lives. Some of the biggest streamers on the platform are DJ Alok, Belgian TV and professional players from LOUD, Jordan and Lzinn. But as for a Booyah streamer! receive? TechTudo contacted the service to understand how the platform’s monetization system works. Check it out below.

Requirements

A BOOYAH! allows any user to make lives and create communities on the platform. However, to join the partnership program, interested parties must meet performance targets during one month of broadcasts. Within 30 days, streamers must:

Perform at least 10 hours of transmission, spread over at least five days;

Have an average audience of 20 views;

Gain at least 30 followers.

After these goals have been completed, the user will receive a notification that they are eligible to join the Booayah! Partner Program. In addition, the streamer itself can also verify that it is fit within the platform application, in the “Partner program” section. It is worth mentioning that this same goal system from Booyah! is similar to that adopted by other major platforms in the market, such as Twitch TV.

Partner Program

In the Booyah! Partnership program, streamers are paid according to the performance of their broadcasts. Broadcast time and average audience are important factors in defining which category the partner will be in. Currently, there are three categories: Casual, Aspirant and Pro.

Each category has three levels of remuneration with their respective goals. As partner streamers meet performance targets, the category and level also increase. In addition, partner streamers can gain more visibility by participating in community events organized by BOOYAH !, such as Treta dos Streamers and Solada Mista.

Other forms of monetization

In addition to payment for broadcast performance, streamers can also bill through donations of items from their fans. At BOOYAH, viewers can donate medical kit, backpack, drop, board, parachute, plane and booyah !. Each of these items has a certain coin value. The accumulated coins can be reverted in remuneration by the influencer. It is worth mentioning that the unit value of the currency is influenced by exchange rate fluctuation. In addition to donating fans, streamers can also sign specific contracts with the platform.



