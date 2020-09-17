How to make free international calls from WhatsApp

Make international calls using only a Wi-Fi connection from WhatsApp We show you the process step by step!

WhatsApp can be such a common messaging app in everyday life that we don’t even take any notice of the great features and tools it offers anymore. To understand the popularity of WhatsApp it is important to know that it was one of the first mobile applications to offer free Internet-based messaging, but now, in addition to text messages, more functions such as international voice or video calls have been added to WhatsApp.

There are several ways to make voice calls, they can even be made from the mobile application version of WhatsApp and also from the computer with the desktop version and WhatsApp Web.

You can make individual or group calls, both audio and video, for free on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has made international connectivity easier than ever. Since WhatsApp uses an Internet connection, it is possible to avoid international call restrictions and fees.

Free international calls from WhatsApp

As mentioned, free worldwide calls to family and friends is the most popular WhatsApp feature. Since the messaging application uses an Internet connection, it is possible to avoid the restrictions and rates of international calls, that is, it has access to Wi-Fi, you will never have to worry.

Even if you use WhatsApp without a Wi-Fi connection, you will simply be using your mobile data usage, instead of accumulating charges for SMS or call minutes. And with so many mobile plans offering unlimited data today, you may not even have to worry about finding Wi-Fi access.

If you are in another country, a text message fee may be charged using your standard cellular service abroad, or be subject to a limited number of text messages, but your WhatsApp messages operate through a data plan. Most international cellular plans have different amounts of data available, and on some international plans, you can get unlimited data.

If you did not sign up for international data and do not wish to incur additional fees, please disable data roaming on your phone, as international data roaming rates can add up quickly. This means that you can only use WhatsApp and its messaging platform when you are connected to Wi-Fi.

Add foreign contacts on WhatsApp

The correct way to put a foreign contact is as follows: (+) + (country code) + (cell phone number)

For example: Mario has a friend in Chile and his friend’s number is: 9357539021, David to save in his contact list CORRECTLY must dial like this: +56 9357539021

To be able to call abroad for free through WhatsApp it is essential to know the code of the country to which the number belongs, so that when you add it to your contact list, the application can recognize the account. Here is a small list with the codes of some countries:

United States and Canada: +1

Mexico: +52

Spain: +34

Argentina: +54

Germany: +49

Brazil: +55

Chile: +56

France: +33

Italy: +39

Venezuela: +58

Colombia: +57

Peru: +51

How to make a call on WhatsApp

Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device.

In the Chats section, tap the conversation with the person you want to call, assuming you have one. Otherwise, you will need to start a new chat with the contact before continuing.

In the upper right corner of the conversation screen, tap the call icon, which looks like a phone. Your call should start ringing now.

How to make a group call on WhatsApp

1. Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device.

2. In the Chats section, touch the conversation with the person you want to call, assuming you have one. Otherwise, you will need to start a new chat with the contact before continuing.

3. In the upper right corner of the conversation screen, touch the call icon, which looks like a phone.

4. Touch “Add Person” which looks like a small figure with a “+” sign in the upper right corner of the screen.

5. Once the contact list opens, choose the person you want to add to the call.

6. Touch “Add”.

You can add up to four people to your voice call, or if you prefer, you can start a video call up to 50 people through Facebook Messenger Rooms that has recently been integrated into WhatsApp.



