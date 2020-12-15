How to make an invisible friend giveaway at Christmas

Around this time there are usually three social events that tell us the time we are in: company dinners, the Christmas Lottery draw, and the Invisible Friend. Those are like pillars that sustain the time, just like the Gordo’s ad or the nougat at close range. This year is different, and things like company dinners will not be held or will have to be respecting the current measures. We will have the big draw in a week. But what about the invisible friend?

Also called ‘secret friend, secret Santa’ or ‘little angel’, it is a game in which you have to give a gift to a group of friends and / or colleagues, but without knowing who the other person is. The tradition is that an organizer writes the names of all the participants on small pieces of paper and puts the names of the participants in a bag. Then, one by one, the participants introduce their hand and choose the ‘secret friend’.

But we are in the middle of social restrictions, and the Covid-19 regulations do not let us celebrate it as before, although that does not mean that it cannot be done, and therefore here you have a series of websites and mobile applications with which to You can do the draw quickly and online, especially if it is with a series of non-contact friends who are each in a different place:

Invisible Friend Apps

Invisible Friend 22

As we can see, in the Google Play Store of Android there are a lot of apps to choose from and do the Secret Santa. We are going to give you the most popular, Invisible Friend 22, which is also for iOS. The app works in a similar way to webs, but its advantage is that you can add participants by email or by sharing the group link on WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram, Instagram, Twitter or any other social network, even by email or SMS. .

If you have a premium group, you can add restrictions (rules, exclusions or exceptions) to prevent certain people from giving gifts to others. When they have joined, carry out the raffle and everyone will receive an email or notification with the person to whom they have to make the gift. In addition, you can also see if the participants already know their result and if the email has reached them.



