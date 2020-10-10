How to make a video with photos from iPhone and iPad

It is very likely that you no longer go on a trip with a camera because your mobile is already capable of supplying it.

Then you will have a lot of photos stored in your gallery and it is a matter of time before you do a little screening and then show them to your friends and family, but what better way to use a video to pass them all? If you want to skip the step of sending all the photos to a computer and do it from your mobile, we will tell you how to make a video with photos from your iPhone or iPad.

Use the device you want

Perhaps one of the doubts that may arise if you want to make a video with photos from your iPhone or iPad is if the device works. The answer is a clear yes in both cases since neither of the two terminals will lack power. The only difference is the screen that is clearly larger than the iPad. Once this question is solved, we go to what you need to have in your terminal.

Apps to create a video on your Apple terminal

The first thing you have to know is that you can make a video with photos from your iPhone without having to download an application. Yes, the bitten apple has its own functions to help you with certain tasks and making your slide shows, or videos with photos, is one of them. And everything is as simple as searching the reel for that characteristic we are talking about:

Open the Photos app

At the bottom select the Memories section

You will automatically have all the photos ordered by site or date

If you hit the play button you will see the video made by the terminal itself

These three steps are the most basic thing you can have, but there are more details that you should know. The first of all is that you can change the style of the video according to the different tones that the device sets. Relaxed, epic, fun are some of the functions that you will have at your disposal and this is important, because depending on this style the order and transition of the images will change. You can also change the length of the video, which can be short or long depending on the images you have placed.

That is how easy it is to have a video of your photos on iPhone or iPad, without complicating your life much. But it may be that you do not like the result and if this is the case you just have to go through the Edit function in the upper right. The memory will be saved and you can change different parameters of it. Among them are the number of photos, the duration, the music (which you can incorporate one stored in the device) as well as the title and the image of this. Then you can export it and you will have your video ready.



