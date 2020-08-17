How to make a video call with Telegram and festive emojis?

Not long ago, WhatsApp set a new record in its history, reaching and exceeding 2 billion users per month, which is equivalent to almost 1/3 of the total population in the world. In comparison, Telegram has far fewer users, but the instant messaging application created by Pavel Durov – born in Russia but based in Dubai today – can be proud, because surpassing 400 million users a month is also not exactly a trifle.

And that is the milestone that Telegram has reached, achieving in less than a year to go from 300 to 400 million, and being the most downloaded social media app in more than 20 countries, with 1.5 million new users every 24 hours. Born in 2013, today the app is celebrating its seventh birthday since its premiere, something that it will celebrate with new functions.

Video calls on Telegram

And it was very curious that, since Telegram has always been at the forefront of news among messaging applications, it was WhatsApp that launched video calls years ago. But after a couple of months of testing, and in time for its 7th anniversary, Telegram has already made what we all asked for: video calls.

You can start a video call from your contact’s profile page and turn the video on or off whenever you want during voice calls. Like any other video content on Telegram, video calls allow picture-in-picture PIP mode, so you can browse your chats and do other tasks while maintaining eye contact without the video call being cut off.

All video calls are protected with end-to-end encryption. To confirm your connection, compare the four emojis that appear on the screen for you and your chat partner. If they match, your call is 100% protected by time-tested encryption that is also used in secret chats and Telegram voice calls.

According to Telegram, video calls will receive “more features and improvements in future versions, while we work to launch group video calls in the coming months”, so for now you can only do them individually.



