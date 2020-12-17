How to make a success of your Yule log like Cyril Lignac?

Christmas is approaching and everyone is starting to think about New Years Eve. The log is essential and we give you an easy and delicious recipe.

The Yule log will be on many tables for Christmas Eve very soon. We deliver Cyril Lignac’s ultra-easy and delicious recipe to delight all the guests.

In a week, the French will leave the Covid-19 aside and will meet with their family for Christmas. New Years Eve is always eagerly awaited, but can quickly become a real headache.

If children are looking forward to Santa Claus, adults need to think about the meal. Finding a starter and a main course can be tricky. However, the dessert and more particularly the Yule log is quickly very complicated to manage.

The log is a must for New Year’s Eve… but it doesn’t always please. Some people don’t like this pastry because it can be too heavy and therefore disgusting. Others prefer it frozen or even fruity. Suffice to say, it is difficult to satisfy all the guests with this dessert.

But what would Christmas be without a good log in the middle of the table? Cyril Lignac shared a very easy recipe for this cake that everyone might agree.

RÉVEILLON: THE RECIPE FROM CYRIL LIGNAC’S LOG!

Cyril Lignac has been cooking on M6 with the French for many months and is having a blast sharing some great recipes. As New Years Eve approaches, the Chef gave HIS UNRATABLE and ULTA-SIMPLE recipe of a log. Besides, the French will not have to run to the stores to find the ingredients.

And for good reason, for Cyril Lignac’s recipe, you need 2 egg yolks, 3 whole eggs and 6 egg whites. Then you need 285 grams of sugar, 85 grams of flour and 1 25 grams of mascarpone. 25 cl of liquid cream and chocolate shavings will also be necessary.

To make the Yule log for Christmas Eve, first place two egg yolks and three whole eggs in a bowl. Then add 135 grams of sugar and whisk everything up, says Grazia. Then add 85 grams of flour to have a first dough.

Then, spread the dough with a spatula on a silicone baking sheet. Bake at 210 degrees for at least five minutes. After cooking, unmold with a wet cloth. Finally, make a stracciatella whipped cream with 125 grams of mascarpone, 25 cl of liquid cream, 65 grams of sugar and chocolate shavings.

When the whipped cream is done, spread it over the biscuit and roll it gently. The Yule log is ready and you just have to enjoy it for Christmas Eve! Success is guaranteed.



