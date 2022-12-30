Creating a public profile on Snapchat allows you to be more visible in the app, and also gives you access to several new tools. Here’s everything you need to know about how to create a public profile on Snapchat.

Snapchat has turned into something more than a platform for sharing photos between people. Since its modest introduction in 2011, the app now has a wide range of features.

Viewers can also feel in the spotlight thanks to the many public figures who share fragments of their daily lives with fans.

However, to do this, you first need to set up a public profile on Snapchat so that users can subscribe to your content and watch it — here’s how you can do it.

Creating a Public Snapchat Profile

If you want to expand Snapchat’s capabilities beyond just yourself and your friends, you need to have a public profile. This doesn’t automatically make you a Creator account, but it’s a step in the right direction.

However, please note that in order to be eligible to create a public profile, you must be at least 18 years old. Your content must also comply with Snapchat Community Guidelines, and your account must be over 24 hours old.

How to set up a public profile in Snapchat

To make your profile public, just follow this short list of steps:

Make sure that the “Who can… view my history” settings are set to “Everyone” for your account. Failure to follow this step may make it difficult to find the public profile creation button.

If you haven’t already, open the Snapchat app and select the Bitmoji or profile icon in the upper-left corner of the screen.

Go to the “Public Profiles” section on your profile screen.

Click the “Create Public Profile” button, which will take you to the “Create Public Profile” screen, which states exactly what having a new profile means to you.

Click “Continue” and then “Start”.

A dialog box will then appear with a summary of what the public profile will do. If you still want to continue, click the “Create” button.

You will then be taken to your profile page where you can go to “Public Profiles” to see your new profile.

To open it, click “My Public Profile”. Here you can also edit and view your profile.

How to delete your public profile on Snapchat

If you decide that you want to delete your public profile, you can do so by going to settings via the Public profile screen. Once you are there, follow the following set of steps to remove it:

Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click the “Delete Public Profile” button.

Then you will receive a confirmation message asking if you still want to get rid of the public profile.

If yes, then click “Delete”.

If you decide that you want to create a content account on Snapchat, you still have a lot of work to do — however, setting this up will certainly help you on your way.

So, that’s all you need to know about setting up a public profile on Snapchat.