How to make a Pix through PicPay! Details

Pix arrived to facilitate financial transfers. Instead of waiting for specific times and suffering from the slowness of TED or DOC, these transactions can now be carried out instantly, for free and any day and time. Although many people already know the functionality in banks, Pix is ​​also available in applications such as PicPay.

This makes life easier for those who use digital wallet apps and do not want to be stuck in their bank account for these transfers. The good news is that making a Pix via PicPay is very easy and just needs a few taps on the mobile app.

Pix keys registration via PicPay

To register your Pix keys through PicPay, you must tap the “My keys” option on the main Pix screen in the application.

On this page, you can choose between four key options: your Social Security number, phone number, e-mail or a random key. As PicPay already has your data provided when creating the account, they will be automatically filled in on this screen.

With that, you just have to choose which of the keys you prefer to register on PicPay. It is only good to keep in mind that you can only register a specific key once in a bank or application. So, if you have already registered for Pix using your CPF or e-mail elsewhere, you will not be able to register this same key on PicPay.

It is in this case that having another email account or selecting the random key option can be useful. Fortunately, you can always take a registration key from a bank or app to register it with another service.

When you make your decision, click on the desired key. You will receive a notice from PicPay informing you that a numeric code has been sent to your email for security validation.



