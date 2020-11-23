How to make a Pix through Nubank

The new payment system of the Central Bank, Pix, started operating on November 16 and is now available in all financial institutions in the country. The new system, which was announced in February 2020, arrived promising to change the way of making transfers and payments, making everything faster and cheaper.

Pix is ​​a bank transfer alternative and payment solution that promises to complete each transaction in up to ten seconds, so that, unlike other transfer modalities such as TED and DOC, PIX can be performed at any time of the day even on holidays and on weekends. In addition, the system allows the bank transfer to be carried out using only the telephone number or CPF information of the person who will receive the amount, thus eliminating the need to pass on bank account information.

Pix Keys

To be able to use the payment method, customers need to create Pix keys with the preferred financial institution. The keys, in turn, are nothing more than the way the system identifies each user, functioning as a code name for their bank details.

Pix keys can be a CPF or CNPJ number, the customer’s mobile number, an email address or even a random alphanumeric key, which can be automatically generated by the system. There is a limit of Pix keys for each user, up to five keys for individuals, and up to 20 keys for CNPJ (companies).

Pix on Nubank

To perform a Pix on Nubank, the user must first have registered one of their keys in the bank’s app, following the procedure of:

Access the PIX menu at the bottom of the app;

Select the My keys option in the next menu;

And select the Register Key item;

Then, simply select from the options cell, email or random key to create your new key. Remember that you can create up to three different keys for the same bank.

Transferring and paying by Pix

To make a payment or Pix transfer on Nubank, access is through the same Pix menu as the home screen. In the My Pix area menu, users have access to the Pay, Transfer or Charge options:

In the Pay menu, it is possible to carry out the transaction by reading a QR Code or entering the payment code manually.

In Transfer, the user must enter the value and contact details that will receive the transfer. And finally, in the Charge menu, the app generates an automatic message that can be directed to your contacts, already with their Pix data to receive the requested amount.

Bearing in mind that Pix transfers can be made at any time with a period of seconds to be completed even between different financial institutions. There is no minimum or maximum amount that can be transferred, but it is possible to establish security standards with your financial institution to prevent fraud.



