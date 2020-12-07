How to make a PIX by Itaú! Details

Many people are curious to know how PIX, the new payment system and instant transfers from the Central Bank, and it is natural that doubts arise during use, since the technology came into operation on the 16th – and it is still very recent.

Given the number of options available, it is always interesting to have a detailed step by step, as it can vary from one institution to another. Here, you can see a complete tutorial on how to make a PIX through Itaú.

So, open your app, access your account and follow us.

Creating your key

1 – On the home screen, tap the “Pix” option

2 – On the “Pix” screen, tap “my keys”

3 – Select the account to which you want to link the key

4 – Select the key you want to link to your account and confirm



