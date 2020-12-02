How to make a PIX by C6 Bank! Details

A lot of people are curious to know how PIX, the Central Bank’s new system of instant payments and transfers, works. Therefore, it is natural that doubts arise during its use, since the technology came into operation on the 16th, that is, it is still quite recent.

Given the number of options available, it is always interesting to have a detailed step by step, as it can vary from one institution to another. Here, you can see a complete tutorial on how to make a PIX using C6 Bank.

So, open your app, access your account and follow us.

Creating your key

1. Home screen

In the “Pix” section, tap “my keys”.

2. Keys still available

Note that on this screen you can check the active keys and those that have not yet been activated, in addition to registering a new one. Touch “register key”.

3. Select the desired one

Click on “register key” and follow the steps recommended by the application to finish the process.

If the key is registered with another institution and you want to perform portability, this is where the guidelines will be provided. Pay attention to all of them.



