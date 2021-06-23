How to make A Kindle Amazon Show A Book Cover On The Lock Screen

Amazon: There are basic, really basic functions in certain devices, social networks and / or operating systems that we do not understand why they are not yet integrated -Hi Twitter, activate the editing in tweets sent please. In the case of Amazon’s Kindle, the e-book reader born 14 years ago, there is one that Amazon has struggled to implement, but in the end it has.

Show book cover on Kindle lock screen

In fact, something as simple as displaying the cover of the book you’re reading on the Kindle lock screen is something that users have been demanding for more than a decade, and has been one reason many users have jailbreaked their Kindle.

Various Kindle models, such as the Paperwhite, Oasis, and basic Kindle, can now display e-book covers on the lock screen when the e-reader is idle. Any Kindle running firmware 5.13.5 will be able to display book covers on its e-reader.

What covers will it show? According to the sources of the Good e-Reader site, it will show the e-book that is currently being read. It works with content purchased from Amazon, but also side-loaded e-books.

Kindle Amazon firmware 5.13.5

You can check if the feature is enabled on your Kindle by going to the settings menu and clicking on the device options. There should be a new field that says “show cover”, make sure it’s checked. If you have version 5.13.5 and still don’t see the option, try restarting your Kindle and it should appear after the restart sequence has finished.

Will e-book covers work with people who have the Special Offers Edition of the Kindle? This is a program in which you can buy a new e-reader and save money, and in which Amazon displays ads on the home and lock screens. It remains to be seen if the facades on the idle screen will work on these models or if you have to pay the $ 20 to remove the Special Offers.

Apparently, Amazon is slowly pushing the update of covers in international markets first; At the time of publication, people in India, Mexico, and other countries have found it to work. It’s only a matter of time before the feature is available in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, or Europe.