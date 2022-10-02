How to make a dark YouTube mode?

You can access the dark mode option of Youtube, one of the most popular content platforms in the world, in both Android and iOS, as well as in Youtube mobile and web applications. However, enabling the dark mode option is quite simple.

Why use dark mode?

Contrast on a bright screen can greatly tire the eyes and cause discomfort. The dark mode in most applications is primarily designed to solve this contrast problem. Dark mode improves the viewing experience. It also saves a lot of battery power. Dark mode is especially suitable for videos that load in low resolution and do not look very good when viewed in full-screen mode.

To enable dark mode on YouTube, all you have to do is follow a few simple steps described below, depending on your device.

Dark mode on Android and iOS devices

Open the YouTube app.

Click on the profile icon located in the upper right corner of the screen.

From here, select Settings.

In the section that opens, click on the General option.

Then click “Appearance” and select “Dark Theme”.

Enabling dark mode in the YouTube desktop app

Go to the YouTube website.

Click the Profile icon in the upper-right corner of the screen, and then select Appearance: Device Theme.

From here, you can complete the process by selecting a dark theme.

You can also use the Dark Reader extension if you prefer a darker look and want the color theme of each site you visit to automatically change to dark mode. This extension works with Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

What percentage of people use dark mode on YouTube?

The importance of dark mode increases as the time people spend in front of the screen increases. Thus, you can see how people use the dark mode function. According to a survey conducted by the Android Authority, 81.9% of people use dark mode on their devices. While 9.9% of them switch between dark and light mode, the remaining 8.2% claim to use only light mode.

