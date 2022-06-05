How to make a boomerang in Snapchat (scroll through the video)

Now you can make a boomerang in Snapchat. Boomerang originally started as an Instagram feature. First introduced in 2015, the feature started as a video application created by Instagram that allowed users to record short one-second videos that played in a loop for six seconds. These looped videos were like animated GIFs and were a huge success. Users have used this feature to shoot entertaining videos showcasing their daily lives.

Instagram dropped Boomerang as a separate app a year later, in 2016, and integrated this feature into Instagram Stories. Shortly after, Snapchat acquired this feature from Instagram and introduced its version of Boomerang. Snapchat’s Boomerang was announced a couple of years ago, but wasn’t released until August 2018.

In Snapchat, it’s pretty easy to make a boomerang or, in Snapchat parlance, a Bounce video. To add a bounce to an instant video, simply press and hold the camera button to capture the video. Then press the Bounce playback mode button. The user can then use the slider to select the part of the Snap that he would like to bounce. Finally, edit the Bounce in real time and share it with your subscribers. It is important to note that if the duration of the Snap exceeds the maximum possible duration of the Bounce, then Snapchat will take and use only part of the Snap for the Bounce video.

Can Android users also create bounce videos?

It may be useful to note here that, unfortunately, Android does not allow users to create Bounce videos. At the moment, this feature is only available for iOS, so Android users will not be able to follow this guide. Other possible options for Android users include creating a Boomerang video on Instagram or looping a video on Snapchat. The latter allows users to allow the recipient to view all their videos in a loop. However, although the user can still enjoy looping the video, he will not be able to loop a certain part of it to show to his Snapchat friends.

Another option for users who don’t have access to this feature is to post a Boomerang video to Snapchat and loop it using the app’s built—in features. For example, users can create a boomerang-style video using other third-party apps and upload it to Snapchat using the map icon next to the record button. Then click on the repeat option to have the video repeated in Snapchat.