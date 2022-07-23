How to Make a 360-degree Rotation by Getting Off an Animal in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

“Perform a 360° rotation in the air by getting off a wolf or boar” is a Week 7 task in the 3rd season of Fortnite, Chapter 3, in which players are required to jump off the animal and perform a full horizontal turn using their character’s reticule. Completing this task will earn players 15,000 XP, a generous reward that can help advance towards unlocking Battle Pass items, such as costumes for Darth Vader, Evie and Sabine. Also, this weekly challenge is exceptionally simple compared to the other PvP-related challenges in Fortnite, Chapter 3, Season 3, making it a great way to earn XP quickly for your battle pass.

To make a 360-degree rotation by getting off an animal in Fortnite, Chapter 3, Season 3, players must first go to a place where wolves or wild boars can be found. Fortunately, the participants will not have to look too far, because these animals can be found all over the Battle Royale map. However, the five places that players should avoid when searching for a Wolf or Boar are Reality Waterfall, Sloping Towers, Condo Canyon, Sanctuary, and Sleepy Sound. In these areas, there are no easily accessible points of animal rebirth nearby, so it is better to look for a suitable means of transportation elsewhere.

Related: Fortnite: How to Use a Gripping Glove to Catch a Zipline

Conversely, the best landmarks where you can find boars and wolves in the 3rd season of Fortnite, chapter 3, are The Fat Grove, The Daily Bugle, Logjam Lotus and Rave Cave. While animals may be located directly within the boundaries of the location, players may encounter many wild boars or wolves in the desert surrounding these four named locations.

360° rotation when dismounting in Fortnite

Once you’ve found a riding animal in Fortnite, the first thing you need to do is make sure there’s no hostile fighter looking for a fight nearby. Depending on the player’s mechanical skills, this challenge may take more than one attempt. To ride a Boar or a Wolf, jump on his back. Boars are easier to ride, as they tend to move in a straight line to their goal.

After Fortnite fans successfully saddle the animal, they have two options for completing the task “Perform a 360-degree rotation in the air, getting off a wolf or a boar” in Fortnite, Chapter 3, season 3:

Option 1: Open the game settings and make sure that the aiming sensitivity in the controls is set to maximum. Run astride the animal, jump and dismount while in the air. Quickly rotate the camera 360 degrees to complete the task. Option 2. Find a high hill, a mountain peak or a hill from which you can jump. Run to the ledge on horseback, and then jump from the edge. Dismount and start rotating the character’s view 360 degrees. The airtime from the fall should be enough for the player to complete the task. Be sure to prepare healing items, as falling can cause serious damage from falling in Fortnite.