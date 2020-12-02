How to look back on Spotify 2020! Details

The traditional “Minha Retrospectiva” by Spotify returns this year to remember its discoveries of 2020 and which were the songs that witnessed the most moments of his life. “The longest year ever”, as Spotify jokes, kept pleasant surprises for each user in streaming, and you can check theirs in the Spotify 2020 Retrospective.

After revealing the most popular sounds, artists and albums of the year, Spotify turns to each user to show their personal successes. The Spotify 2020 Retrospective brings together your favorite songs, most listened to genres, albums, artists and their remarkable discoveries of the year. “An experience full of insights”, as the company puts it.

The Wrapped can be found by the Spotify app for Android and iOS, in the button “See what you liked in 2020”, where various animations will be presented in the format of social media stories with a retrospective of all the content used in streaming.

How to share the “Spotify Retrospective” via mobile

From there, you can share each story directly on one of your social networks, including Instagram, Twitter and other stories available. Right at the end of the exhibition, Spotify provides the “Share this story” button, offering the entire selection of episodes from its retrospective to choose and share quickly.

If this option is not yet available on the main screen of the app, you can find it by searching for the retrospective on Google. In that case, search for “Spotify 2020 Retrospective” or “Spotify Wrapped 2020” to find magnetic links that take you to the app and open the same animations. To be even faster, visit the official Spotify 2020 Retrospective page via mobile and choose the route to the app.



