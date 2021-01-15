How to log out from your phone in an emergency

Use this feature to log out of WhatsApp Web from your phone even when you are away from the computer you were using it on.

WhatsApp Web came to improve the experience of the hundreds of millions of WhatsApp users who demanded a desktop version of the excellent platform for smartphones.

Using WhatsApp Web facilitates several of the tasks that the mobile application can perform with a little more demand for your fingers, however one of the concerns of some users is forgetting to log off from a foreign computer.

Luckily, we have features specifically designed for those times when we simply overlook closing our account and run the risk of someone reading our messages and violating our privacy.

How to log out of WhatsApp Web

Unlike the mobile application, users are required to log out when using WhatsApp Web and have no intention of using it again on the same computer or tablet.

The simplest and most common way to log out is by simply going to the options menu directly on the computer, which you can find in the form of three vertical dots located above all your chats, just above the search bar.

Click on the three dots and among the options, choose “close session”, and that’s it. Easy right? But hey, what happens when you are already several kilometers from the PC where we had been chatting and suddenly we remember that we left the session open? Somagnews explains the solution.

For this second option, we will go to your phone. As you know, WhatsApp Web depends on the WhatsApp application installed on your phone, regardless of the brand and model.

All you have to do is open the app, go to the options menu and select “WhatsApp Web”.

Once the new screen is open, you will see a list of all open sessions and the time they were opened. Sometimes you can also see the specific computer and operating system.

To go out and make sure no one is snooping into your conversations, just tap the “Close all sessions” option and you’re done.

Now you will have to re-scan the QR code to use the application again and repeat the process each time, unless you choose to let WhatsApp Web remember your account by selecting the box that appears before scanning the QR code.