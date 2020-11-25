How to log into WhatsApp from a Facebook Portal?

Facebook Portal uses WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger to initiate high-quality video calls.

If you commonly use WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger to make calls or video calls with your family and friends, then you probably want to know Portal, the device created to have the best experience with this function.

Since last year, Facebook has unveiled Facebook Portal and Portal +, smart displays similar to the Amazon Echo Show that are designed to call or send messages through Facebook messaging applications.

The idea is that Portal resembles a digital photo frame that has the main objective of connecting you through WhatsApp or Messenger as if you were in the same room with the people on the other side of the screen.

You can make calls and video calls to other people from these applications regardless of whether they have a Portal or not.

How to log in to WhatsApp from Facebook Portal

If you already have the device, La Verdad Noticias explains the procedure to log into WhatsApp from Facebook Portal.

From your Portal, go to Settings> Accounts. Select your name and choose “Connect WhatsApp”.

A code will then appear with which you must log into your Facebook account.

From the browser of your phone or computer, open facebook.com/device and enter the code that appears on the Portal screen.

From a phone: touch ENTER CODE. Enter the code, then tap CONTINUE> Confirm.

From a computer: enter the code, then click Continue> Confirm.

In your Portal, check “By checking, you agree to receive messages on WhatsApp.”

Touch or select Continue> Next.

Open WhatsApp on your phone. If you have a:

Android: tap the CHATS tab> More options> WhatsApp Web.

iPhone: tap Settings> WhatsApp Web / Desktop.

Use your phone to scan the QR code on your Portal. If you are logged into another device when trying to scan the QR code, you will need to tap:

Android: +

iPhone: scan QR code

And ready! After following these steps, you will have access to all your WhatsApp chats and contacts from your new Facebook Portal.



