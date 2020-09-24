How to link your Steam, PS4, Nintendo Switch

We tell you how you can link your Steam account with the Epic Games Store to enjoy Rocket League and other games and benefits.

A few days ago Epic Games announced that Rocket League would become free-to-play this Wednesday, September 23, 2020. This action has been carried out because the company owns Psyonix, the developer studio of the game in question. We can play it for free on both PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch consoles as well as on PC, so here we detail the process to link our Steam accounts with Epic Games’ accounts in order to enjoy crossplay and all the advantages that we can get with this action for Rocket League or Fortnite

How to link our Steam, PS4, Switch and Xbox One account with the Epic Games Store Visit www.epicgames.com and log out of the accounts you have open.

Click on LOGIN in the upper right corner of the page.

On the login page, select the console (such as PlayStation or Switch) that you are logging into.

In our example scenario, we will first check if the Switch account is already linked to one of Epic, and for this we will select the Switch icon.

Use the login popup that appears for the selected console

If you are redirected to the Epic Games homepage, skip to step 7.

If your console account is not linked to one of Epic, you will have to create a new account. Complete the following fields on the page to create a new Epic account that will be automatically associated with the selected console. It is important to assign a valid email address, as you will have to verify it before completing the process.

Remember that you must do this in your main and secondary console accounts for the process to work. NOTICE: You will need a different email address for each account, as each address can only be associated with a single Epic account (sorry for the inconvenience).

Make sure to save the login information for the Epic account associated with the secondary console, you will need it in November to merge purchases, etc.



