How To Link Your Discord Account With PS4 Or PS5 Step By Step

Discord has announced that it is beginning to allow the linking of PlayStation Network accounts with its platform. We tell you how to do it. After learning about the association agreement between Discord and PlayStation last May 2021, the instant messaging company with VoIP voice chat and text has announced that from this moment it will be possible to link PlayStation Network accounts to its service. Here we tell you how to link your account in simple steps.

Discord comes to PlayStation: everything you need to know

The connection of PS5 and PS4 console accounts on Discord is something that has been requested for a long time; now it will be possible, although it is important to emphasize that the deployment will be carried out progressively. Thus, it is possible that some users still cannot, since the implementation will be done little by little.

“If you’ve ever connected your Discord account to another service that allows you to display your activity, it works similarly here: Once your Discord account is linked, the game you’re currently playing on PS4 or PS5 will show up as your activity, it’s that easy!”, relates the official portal of the service in a statement. “You can even choose to display your PlayStation Network Online ID on your profile so your Discord friends can add you and join you. It is especially useful to know if your friend is playing a game that supports cross-play on another platform.