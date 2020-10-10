How to Link Instagram and Facebook Accounts?

To log into the popular social media platform Instagram with Facebook, you have to link the two accounts. Thus, you get the advantages of easily sharing a post on two separate accounts. We have answered the curious questions for you such as how to log in to Instagram with Facebook and how to remove the linked account.

Step # 1: Open the Instagram mobile app:

It is much easier to do this through the Instagram mobile application installed on your device with Android or iOS operating system. Of course, you can also do this from your desktop or mobile internet browser, but the places of the pages in the steps may be different.

Step # 2: Open your profile page:

When you open the Instagram mobile application, you will see the main screen of the application, your main flow page. To open your profile page, just touch the rightmost button among the buttons at the bottom of the screen.

Step # 3: Open the settings menu:

When you open your profile page, you will see buttons that will take you to many different options. Tap the three lines button in the upper right corner of the screen to access the menu with options to edit the basic settings for your account.

Step # 4: Tap on the Settings option from the menu:

In the Settings menu that you open with the three line button, there will be many different options you can make about your account. Tap the Settings option you will see at the top here for the operations that will activate the login to Instagram with Facebook.

Step # 5: Open the account section:

On the settings page, you can make any adjustments to your Instagram account that you can think of. You should touch the Account option to reach the section where the most detailed arrangements will be made about your account.

Step # 6: Open the Linked Accounts screen:

The arrangements you can see and make in the account section are the arrangements you can make to maximize your Instagram usage. Tap the Linked Accounts row to link your account to accounts on different platforms.

Step # 7: Tap on the Facebook option:

On the Linked Accounts screen, you will see different platform options where you can link your Instagram account. If you wish, your Instagram account; You can connect with platforms such as Twitter, Tumblr, Ameba, VKontakte. You should choose the Facebook option to log in to Instagram with Facebook.

Step # 8: Confirm the resulting screen:

Your device may display a warning message that the Instagram mobile application will use Facebook to log in. At this point, you must confirm the screen that appears to continue the process. There won’t be any problems.

Step # 9: Sign in with your Facebook account information:

After confirming the screen, the system will direct you to facebook.com. At this point; If you have logged in with your Facebook information before, it will be sufficient to confirm the screen that appears, but if you have not logged in before, you must log in with your Facebook information.

Step # 10: Edit the sharing options:

If you have confirmed the linking process or logged in with your Facebook account information, the last step you need to do to complete the linking process is to edit the sharing options. In the first step, you can leave these options as they are. Then you have the chance to edit these options on the same screen.

How to remove Facebook account associated with Instagram account?

Step # 1: Open the Instagram mobile app.

Step # 2: Open your profile page.

Step # 3: Open the settings menu.

Step # 4: Tap on the Settings option through the menu.

Step # 5: Open the account section.

Step # 6: Open the Linked Accounts screen.

Step # 7: Tap on the Facebook option.

Step # 8: Tap the option to Remove Account.

Step # 9: Confirm the screen that appears.

Step # 10: Done.

After connecting your Instagram account with your Facebook account, you can log in to Instagram with Facebook, share your posts on both platforms, and reach your friends much more easily.

However, if you are going to close your Facebook account, if you are going to open a new Instagram account, you do not want the partners of the two platforms to reach you, and for many other reasons, you may want to unlink Instagram and Facebook accounts.

The most important point to be aware of before removing the Facebook account associated with the Instagram account by following the above steps; is that you can no longer log in to Instagram with Facebook. Therefore, you should make sure you know your Instagram login information before performing the uninstallation.

After removing the Facebook account associated with the Instagram account, you can follow the steps we described in the first method to link the two accounts again. There is no limit for lifting and mooring operations. You can link the two accounts at any time and remove the link whenever you want.

For you, we have answered the questions of how to log in to Instagram with Facebook, how to close the Facebook account associated with the Instagram account, and we explained the points you need to pay attention to regarding transactions. Once you’ve considered the positive and negative aspects of linking, you can easily follow the steps above.



