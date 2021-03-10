How to limit or block ad tracking on iPhone?

Today, data has become one of the most important items. If you are using a smartphone, tablet or any kind of information device, you can support them with the marketing opportunities and other information you provide, even if you do not pay for the applications or services you use for free.

Although iPhones were generally found to be more resistant to similar threats such as viruses and malware than Android or Windows devices, the iPhone was not very resistant to data collection activities. However, Apple has made progress in this area with the new controls it has introduced in recent years. If you own an iPhone, you can prevent app owners from tracking your usage or reduce the amount of data they access by following the steps below.

Turning Off Personalized and Location-Based Ads

The following statement is found on Apple’s Advertisements and Privacy information page:

Ads served by Apple help people find apps, products, and services while also taking into account user privacy. Apple’s advertising platform is designed to protect your information and keep you in control of how we use your information. Our advertising platform does not share personally identifiable information with third parties.

However, on the page; It is said that contextual data such as your device, its location, your App Store searches and what you read on Apple News can be collected. You can overcome this by turning off personalized and location-based ads.

Turning Off Personalized Ads

Open the Settings app, click on the Privacy option, go to the Ads Offered by Apple on the page that opens.

Turn off Personalized Ads.

Turn Off Location-Based Ads

Open the Settings app, click Privacy. Go to Location Services on the page that opens.

Tap to turn off Location Services or select App Store or another app from the list. Set Allow Location Access to Never.

On this page, besides setting location access to Never, you can choose from Ask Next Time or When Using the App. Meanwhile, if you use Find My iPhone to enable Lost Mode, Location Services will be temporarily restored.

If you want to see how effectively your phone is protected, you can try the Panopticlick test offered by the Electronic Frontier Foundation. This test tracks device fingerprint, among other things. After following the instructions above, Apple ran this test on the iPhone 12, resulting in a “partial protection” for blocking tracking ads, invisible trackers, and fingerprint protection.

Open Settings.

Choose Safari. Scroll down to the Privacy and Security heading.

Turn on the Block Cross Site Tracking option. This way, advertisers and other third-party content providers cannot track you from one site to another.

Turn on the Block All Cookies option. Cookies collected by various websites, how you use that site, what information you put on it, etc. It may contain a lot of information about. By blocking cookies, you prevent this data from being collected.