How to leave a WhatsApp group without leaving

With WhatsApp groups there is usually no middle ground: either you like them or you hate them from the first moment they put you – sometimes they ‘drag’ you better reflect it – into one. And with the confinement and the pandemic that we live, the groups have exploded in use in the work and family environment. Do you want to get out of one? It’s easy and it takes a couple of taps to the screen, but there are those who do not want others to see that little message of “? left the group ”, so what to do?

Easy: Silence them forever.

Silence Forever on WhatsApp

Undoubtedly, one of the most useful functions that WhatsApp has had for years is to be able to silence a conversation with a contact or group for a certain time, be it 8 hours, 1 week or even up to 1 year. To do this, you have to enter the chat window itself, access the drop-down menu and select the Mute command, and then do this process again when that ‘silence period’ that we have imposed on a conversation or group expires – and that we can revoke whenever we want.

The problem is that the normal thing is that we do not remember when the conversation will jump again. And we may find a message from that contact or WhatsApp group that we do not want to receive. For this reason, WhatsApp has been testing a new silence option in its Beta version these months ago, Silence Forever.

How to silence a WhatsApp group forever

The new option Mute Always’ or Silence Always comes to replace the current option of Silence Chat for 1 year. In this way, the app will allow us to silence chats by:

– 8 hours

– 1 week

– Forever

How is it done?

Find the individual or group chat on WhatsApp that you want to mute

Look for the icon of the three vertical dots in the upper right corner of Options, enter and click on Mute.

Choose to mute ‘Forever’ and confirm the choice.

Another way is: Press Options> View contact or Group info> Mute notifications. Select ‘forever’ and click OK.



