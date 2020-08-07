How to leave a WhatsApp group without anyone knowing

If you feel like leaving a WhatsApp group, now you can do it without being noticed.

WhatsApp is one of the applications that companies are using the most, now that because of the coronavirus they must maintain contact with their employees and carry out the tasks that were done in the office, through the cell phone.

This application is one of the tools most used by companies to carry out daily work, but how many groups are really necessary when it comes to being at home?

Be it from family, friends, neighbors or work, there are people who are included in these profiles without requiring it, and we all have one or more WhatsApp groups that we want to leave.

However, out of pain or because we feel committed, we do not want other users to know of our intentions to leave them.

If this is your case in today’s news, we give you a trick to get out of that group without anyone noticing your departure; you just have to follow these steps:

Enter the WhatsApp group chat and press the three dots in the upper corner, which will display a series of options.

In this displayed menu you will see “Group Info”. Click on that option.

In that window you must choose the function to mute the conversation for a year.

Once this is done, go back to “Group info” and now press “Personalized notifications”.

Once inside, deactivate “notifications and warnings”.

Ready! You will never see notifications again or be bothered by the shower of alerts from WhatsApp groups.

As a final step, you should archive the group to never see what they have written to you or simply what the others write.

Other tricks about WhatsApp groups

WhatsApp is a completely useful messaging network, since in it we have an infinity of options to be able to message with anyone and make interactive messages, such as downloading the new animated stickers and giving more dynamism to the talks.

So it also has a very practical option that prevents you from being added to a WhatsApp group without your permission.

Manage who can add you to groups: WhatsApp developed the option to manage who can add us to groups, which helps prevent you from being added to a group without your permission.

Once this option is enabled, the contact who wants to send a message must send an invitation so that you can accept or not.

To enable a contact you must go to Settings> Account> Security> Groups and select between the options: All, My contacts or My contacts except … and there you choose.

Another of the tricks that WhatsApp has is to have control of your groups: to have the management of a group and only one person can make changes to it, you must go to settings> edit group information, there you must choose yourself as the only one who can have control of the group.



