How to know the right time to change computers at work

A good computer to work with is essential for professional activities. It is an important tool that many use daily, so it is essential that the machine is suitable. In this sense, like almost everything in life, there comes a time when it needs to be updated.

That is why, in this article, at Intel’s invitation, we will talk about exactly this: how do you know when is the right time to change your work computer? In addition to clarifying this doubt, we will show that keeping an old computer for a long time can be more expensive than investing in a new one.

What are the signs?

A computer that is approaching the end of its “useful life” begins to show signs. It is very important to be aware of them to know when the time is right to change it.

However, it can still be a little difficult to make the decision even with the clear presence of these signs. Therefore, we will clarify some doubts that may arise when making the exchange evaluation (or not) of the computer.

Sign # 1 – Crashes and slowness

A clear sign that the computer needs to be updated is the constant presence of slowness and crashes. If your machine is in that state, the first step is to investigate it. Problems may be caused by some other factor, such as poor maintenance of hardware, outdated components or corrupted software.

If the machine has been with you for more than 5 years, it is likely that slowness and crash are associated with the “age” of the computer. In this case, an update may not be enough to solve the problem (besides that it can be more expensive). Buying a brand new computer, although it seems to require a larger investment, is cheaper in the long run.

Signal # 2 – Operating system no longer receives update

In addition to a signal, this factor can be compromising for the security of the data stored on the machine. An operating system that no longer receives an update is vulnerable to attacks by malicious people, and may also experience slowness and crashes.

An operating system usually receives updates from the manufacturer for many, many years. However, if it has reached the point where the software no longer receives this care, this is a strong indication that your machine is also “past the hour”. In that case, seriously consider changing your computer.

Sign # 3 – Updating components does not solve the problem

You already understood that there is something wrong with your computer and even changed some components of it, but the problems of slowness and crashes still persist. What could be happening? This may be a sign that you need to switch computers.

With each new hardware update, many old components lose their update support. This can happen with the motherboard, processor, memory and other parts of the computer. In this case, there are no choices: you need to invest in a new machine, with new components that can be upgraded if necessary.

Sign # 4 – Performance is no longer satisfactory

It may be that your computer is not that old and that it even supports some component updates. However, if its performance is far below expectations, it is sometimes worth considering a complete replacement of the device.

This is the case for those who need to start using heavy software, such as editing or games that require more processing. Therefore, even updating the components may not solve the “problem” and, in addition, it may be more expensive to maintain this system instead of buying an entirely new machine with specifications that are suitable for its use.

Conclusion

Changing your computer may not be the solution for all cases, but it is certainly an alternative to many problems besides those mentioned in this article. Furthermore, anyone who thinks that replacing their old device with a new one can be very expensive is wrong.

According to a Techaisle global survey of 376 companies in 6 countries, the cost to repair an old PC is equal to or even exceeds the cost of buying a new one. The study reveals that companies are spending an average of $ 427 on repair costs for PCs aged 4 and older. This is 1.3 times the repair cost for those under 4 years old.

Likewise, the cost of maintaining and repairing a computer older than 4 years is 1.6 times the cost of maintaining and repairing one less than 4 years old. This is without considering the cost of lost productivity when employees are without their computers or systems crashing.

Therefore, carefully evaluate each of the above points to make the decision to switch computers.



