How to know if a mobile has increased in price these Sales

Merchants and stores on promotion days, such as Black Friday or Sales, advertise huge discounts, often even greater than 50 or 80%. In the midst of the myriad of specials and discounts it is easy to get disoriented, and also think that you should buy something because the discount is huge.

But is it really? Is that product so discounted, or maybe the web or the physical store is trying to deceive us?

A good discount? Or a full-blown scam?

It should be noted that discounts are often calculated in comparison to the manufacturer’s recommended retail price (RRP). For this reason, the associations in defense of consumer rights have criticized the use of the PVPR as a reference price, since the real market sales prices are already lower. Actual discounts are reduced very quickly when using the current market price.

The evolution of prices

To recognize real bargains, it is useful to consult tools such as the price history of the product that interests you. It will allow you to see how the price of each product has changed in the last year and, based on the fluctuations and the current trend, you will be able to see when is the best time to buy. And above all, if it is worth it.

The Idéalo comparator app has a price history, and if you search for something like a Nintendo Switch console, an iPhone 12 or an LG TV for example, you will see the evolution of its price and where it is cheaper.