How to install YouTube Vanced? Here are the details

How to install YouTube Vanced, which promises the same features as YouTube Premium? We have compiled the features of the program that offers YouTube ad-free and background work and more in our content.

You can use the modded YouTube, which is a solution for those who cannot afford the YouTube Premium service, ad blocking and background playback with Vanced. How to install Vanced, where many features that are not available in the official application can be actively used?

How to install YouTube Vanced?

First of all, we have to say that the YouTube Vanced application is not directly related to YouTube Premium. YouTube Vanced is an application modded with its own unique features. If we need to take a closer look at the features of Vanced:

– blocking all ads,

– Playing videos in the background,

– Force VP9 and HDR video playback,

– Touch zoom for all devices,

– Turn the “mirroring” feature off and on,

– Picture in picture (PIP) mode,

– Change video window style,

– replay the video,

– Adjusting the volume and brightness levels using touch gestures on the screen while watching a video

– Adjusting resolution and playback speed

Uploading YouTube Vanced

Install without root

Step 1: Download and install MicroG Vanced from here. If you do not install this APK, YouTube will fail at startup and close.

Step 2: Download the latest version of the YouTube Vanced application from the download header above.

Step 3: Install Split APK’s Installer app from Google Play app store.

Step 4: Open the Split APK’s Installer application.

Step 5: Select the Vanced APK file you downloaded and install it. At this stage, MIUI users should disable MIUI Optimization from Developer options.

Location of Vanced APK files Android> Data> .com.vanced.manager> files> vanced> nonroot

3 The screen you will see after selecting the APK file:

Step 6: You can start using the YouTube Vanced application.