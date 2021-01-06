How to Install Windows on Freedos Computers?

In fact, we come across the term Freedos, which has been used for a long time but has recently become popular among computer manufacturers. What is Freedos, especially in computers that come before price performance? and how to install Windows on Freedos computer? We take a closer look at it step by step.

The term Freedos comes across quite a lot while browsing the models, especially when we want to buy a new computer. Freedos, which has become popular recently, seems to describe a free Windows version that was not activated at first, but in fact the situation is quite different.

Freedos, which computer manufacturers use to offer high performance at a better price, actually means that an operating system is not installed on the computer. Freedos bought a computer and What are Freedos? And if you are wondering how to install Windows on Freedos computer, you can perform a smooth Windows installation by following the steps we have given.

What are Freedos?

Freedos, which has been frequently encountered in price-performance-oriented systems recently, actually states that the computer we buy does not contain any operating system such as Windows, Linux or similar.

The first time you turn on a Freedos computer, you will see the BIOS screen or a black screen directly listing the hardware features. To be able to operate on Freedos computers, you must first install an operating system. How to create and install a Windows USB with Microsoft’s own media tool, we will be transferring this content to you.

How to install Windows on Freedos computer?

To install Windows on our computer that comes with Freedos, we first need to create a Windows installation USB stick. As a first step, we start by downloading the Windows installer from Microsoft’s site. You can perform these operations on any computer with Windows.

After going to Microsoft’s site, we will be greeted by only one download tool and one download button. Therefore, there is no situation to cause confusion. Click the Download tool now button to download our Windows installer.

Step # 3: Double click the downloaded Media Creation Tool and run it:

The installation tool we downloaded will appear as Media Creation Tool. Double-click this tool to run it like a normal program.

Step # 4: Accept the terms and proceed to the media creation menu:

After accepting the user terms and conditions that Microsoft offers us for the use and distribution of Windows, we move towards the part where we will create the actual installation flash memory.

Step # 5: Plug your 8GB or more USB stick into your computer:

At this stage, before starting to create Windows installation memory, we need to insert our 8 GB and above memory into our computer and do a short formatting process. The most important point here is that the USB memory has sufficient space and there is no other document when installing the Windows installer.

Step # 6: Right click on your USB drive in this computer menu and click the Format option:

After inserting our USB memory into the computer, we come to the This computer menu where the drivers are located. Right click on the icon of our memory and select the Format option. Then we start the formatting that will take a few seconds by pressing the Start button. After the format is finished, we can go back to the Windows setup menu.

Step # 7: Select the installation media for another computer and press Next:

After completing the formatting with our USB memory, we go back to the Windows setup menu. Windows will ask us what we want to do. Since we are going to install Windows on another computer, we select the Installation media for another computer option and continue.

Step # 8: Make selections based on the processor architecture you have and continue:

At this stage, we need to choose the Windows bit according to the processor architecture of our Freedos computer. If your computer was manufactured and purchased within the last 10 years, it will most likely have a 64-bit architecture. However, it is worth checking the features of your Freedos computer.

Step # 9: Select the media to use as a USB flash drive and continue:

Since we will install with a USB memory instead of DVD and similar tools, we mark the media to be used as a USB flash drive and continue our operations. You can also select the Windows installation as an ISO file. But in this scenario, you need to use third party programs like Rufus to burn the ISO file to your USB stick.

Step # 10: Select your USB stick, hit Next and you’re done:

Finally, to install the Windows installer, we select the USB stick that we have inserted and formatted in the computer and the Media Creation Tool will automatically start loading the Windows installer to our memory. This process may take a while. That’s why you have to be patient and wait. You can continue to use your computer during the installation. After the installation is complete, we go to our Freedos computer and start installing Windows.

Step # 11: Start your Freedos computer and enter the BIOS screen:

Yes, we came to our Freedos computer. Before starting Windows setup, there are a few small and simple things we need to do on the computer’s BIOS screen. Since your Freedos computer does not have an operating system when it is first turned on, it will most likely switch directly to the BIOS screen. If not, you need to search the internet according to the brand and model of your computer to learn the BIOS key and press this key several times in a row after starting the computer.

Step # 12: Enable the Fast Boot option under the Boot menu:

Under the Boot menu on the BIOS screen, there will be a Fast Boot option. If the Fast Boot part is Disabled, we make this part Enabled to have faster Windows loading times.

Step # 13: We save the changes we made and exit the BIOS screen:

Since we made a change on the BIOS screen with the previous step, we press Save and Exit and save the changes by pressing the Y key and exit. At this point, your computer will shut down.

Step # 14: Plug your USB stick into your Freedos computer and reboot the system:

Before rebooting the computer, we plug in our USB stick where we installed the Windows setup tool to the computer and turn it on again.

Step # 15: While the computer is starting, repeatedly press the Boot menu key according to your model:

As with the BIOS key, the Boot menu key will also differ depending on the model and brand we have. Again, you can learn your Boot menu key from the internet with the brand and model name. While our computer is rebooting, we open the Boot menu by pressing the Boot menu button several times in a row.

Step # 16: Select your USB stick in the Boot menu that opens and Windows setup will begin:

When the boot menu opens, your computer will give you several different startup options. Since we will install Windows via USB memory, we select our USB memory from the menu and Windows installation will start automatically. The important point you should pay attention to in this menu is that there is UEFI next to the USB memory. If you have a computer built around 2013 or newer, the UEFI option will be activated directly.

Still, if this sign does not appear, go back to the BIOS screen and change the Boot mode from the Boot menu to UEFI. After completing everything and selecting our USB stick in the Boot menu, Windows installation will start. From this point on, you can complete the Windows installation according to the license you have or are planning to acquire and your personal preferences.

After following all the steps, the Windows installation on your Freedos computer will be completed without any problems. The most important point to be aware of in these steps is that the Boot mode part, the startup mode, is set to UEFI. In general, almost all computers manufactured in the last 10 years have UEFI active. But it is still worth checking. After the Windows installation is complete, you can activate your Windows version by entering the license key with the original Windows version you purchased.