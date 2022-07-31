How to increase the interlink level in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

As you progress through the main campaign Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players will unlock a variety of combat system options, including art, fusion art, combinations, and chain attacks enhanced with Ouroboros orders, which will become available at Interlink 3 level. To add more damage and effects to their chain attacks, their character can transform into the Ouroboros form in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, causing the Ouroboros Orders to become active. However, this combat function is impossible without increasing the level of the player’s relationship.

Interconnection is the most important element of combat in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which gives units a higher level of strength to fight opponents. After unlocking the Interlink ability, players must level up this mechanic during battle to gain access to the Ouroboros Orders. This can be done using Fusion Arts. Therefore, players need to know how to use this type of art in combat if they want to increase their level of interconnectedness in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

During combat in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, players can see two ability trees. One set of four skills is on the left, and four more are on the right. In the upper right corner of the right side of the abilities section, fighters can see a button that allows them to activate their Fusion Arts characters. This button is connected to the ZR of their Nintendo Switch. Accordingly, players will need to wait until the auto-attacks of units charge two abilities before pressing ZR and the corresponding attack button, which launches Fusion Arts. As a result, both abilities will be played at the same time.

Increasing the level of interconnection in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

To clarify: Fusion Arts can only be used when two abilities using the same button from both sections are not on recharge and are available for use. For example, if players want to use Cross Impact and Landslide together, this is Fusion Art, these two attacks should be connected to the same button, for example, X. Then, as soon as the abilities can be used, press X and ZR at the same time. to combine both attacks and increase the levels of interconnection in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Whenever a Fusion Art attack succeeds in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the Interlink indicator increases by one. As mentioned above, Ouroboros Orders become available as soon as the Binding reaches Level 3. If players want to increase the rate at which their Bond levels grow, they can unlock certain nodes on the Ouroboros Soul Tree. Thanks to the Interlinking of the maximum level, player characters will be able to inflict the maximum possible damage to enemy targets.