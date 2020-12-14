How to Improve Google’s Portrait Lighting Feature

Google released the Portrait Light feature for Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 devices last September. Now he explained in detail how he developed the Portrait Light feature in a blog post he published.

The photos taken with the cameras of smartphones can be made much more impressive by making slight changes on them later. Google’s Portrait Light feature can also change the direction and intensity of the light, making photos much more impressive.

Google released its artificial intelligence-based feature for Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 devices in September. The company detailed the technology behind Portrait Light and how it trained its machine learning model in a blog post.

Google used 64 cameras to train the machine learning model

According to reports, Google used millions of photos with and without extra light coming from different directions to train one of these models. The tech giant obtained these photos thanks to a sphere-shaped lighting rig with 64 cameras and 331 programmable LED light sources.

The processes did not end with just that. 70 people were photographed with different skin colors, face shapes, genders, hairstyles, clothes and even accessories. The company also trained a model that determined the best lighting profile for automatic lighting installation.

Although Google first released this feature for Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 devices, Portrait Light can also be used on older Pixel devices. In addition to the above two devices, Portrait Light is applied as the default mode on Pixel 4 and Pixel 4a. In older Pixel models, Portrait Light can be activated from the Settings menu when editing the photo.



