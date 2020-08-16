How to hide groups not WhatsApp not Android on iPhone

Hiding groups on WhatsApp is possible with a few simple steps on the messenger home screen for Android and iPhone (iOS). The trick is to silence the group to turn off notifications and archive the conversation so that it doesn’t appear on the list of recent chats. The resource is ideal for those who do not want to be disturbed, but would not like to leave the group.

In the following tutorial, check out how to hide groups in WhatsApp on your phone. The procedures were performed on a Moto G7 Play with Android 10 and an iPhone XR running iOS 13. To avoid being added to new groups without your consent, see how to configure the privacy setting.

How to hide groups in WhatsApp on iPhone (iOS)

Step 1. To hide groups in WhatsApp on the iPhone (iOS), open the app and find the group you want to hide. Touch and drag to the left to access the “More” option;

Step 2. In the options menu, tap “Silence” and choose the option “1 year”;

Step 3. Then, slide the group to the left again and tap “Archive”;

Step 4. To access the file, swipe down the conversations screen and tap “Archived conversations” at the top. If you want to unarchive the group, tap and slide to the left and press “Unarchive”.

How to hide groups on WhatsApp on Android

Step 1. Open WhatsApp and press and hold the group you want to hide. Now, tap on the button indicated to silence the notifications. Then, select the option “1 year”, uncheck “Show notifications” and press “OK”;

Step 2. To archive the group and hide it from your WhatsApp, hold down and tap on the button indicated at the top of the screen. Later, you can access the archived group by tapping “Archived” at the end of the conversation list;

Step 3. If you want to unarchive the group, keep it pressed and tap on the indicated button in the upper right corner of the screen.

Ready! Take advantage of the tips for and learn how to hide groups on WhatsApp.



