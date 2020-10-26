How to hide apps from the home screen to keep it clear

There are those who do not mind turning pages and pages of applications downloaded on their mobile. But there are also users who would love to have their user interface clearer without having to resort to uninstalling the apps. If you have an iPhone with iOS 14 you can hide apps and pages in this way without deleting them. How to do it:

How to hide app pages in iOS 14

Make a long press on a blank area of ​​the device home screen, or on any application page (you can also press and hold an application and hold it or choose “Edit home screen”)

When in edit mode, tap the app’s elongated page dots icon at the bottom-middle of the screen

Uncheck the application pages that you want to hide

Tap Done in the upper right corner. You can unhide the pages of your application at any time by doing these steps in reverse

Once you’ve hidden the app pages, you’ll see an alert that new downloads will appear in the Recent Added section of the App Library. For now, the default is for new app downloads to appear on your home screen / app page as well, but you can change this in the Settings app.

Hide new downloaded apps

If you want the new downloads to only appear in the iPhone App Library and not on the home screen or on the application page, do the following. There is also an option to get a notification badge to “Show in app library” if you want to get reminders and a shortcut:

Open Settings

Press the home screen

At the top where it says New app downloads, choose App library only



