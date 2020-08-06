How to have private conversations on Instagram

Discover how to send and receive direct and private messages on Instagram

While social media is very popular for sharing personal content, be it photos or videos, with unknown friends, family, and followers, sometimes it is necessary to regain a little privacy on Instagram.

The platform is characterized by visual portfolios that users share from their profiles, accumulating large audiences of followers who are on the lookout for their latest content updates to start sending their Likes and comments, but also to chat through messages direct.

This has been an important week for Instagram, especially due to the recent release of Reels, the new short videos that imitate the essence of TikTok, and without a doubt, it has been the success of the moment, but there are also other tools that are not less important , especially in its sense of privacy: Instagram Direct.

Direct and private messages on Instagram

Instagram adds interesting functions to keep users happy, and with a section for private messages, it is possible to send and receive messages as a kind of individual or group conversations of up to 32 people in a very simple way.

The direct messaging service of Instagram is quite simple, you only have to click on the Direct icon to create a New Message on the pencil and paper that appears in the application.

Search for the name of the person you want to start a conversation with and the moment you start typing, the Instagram search engine will start showing all the available options, regardless of whether they are in your list of followers.

Perhaps the best feature is that the same message can be sent to several Instagram accounts simultaneously, you just have to add each of the users and click send. In addition you can add text messages, photos, videos, stickers, emojis, there is even a button to record or take a photo at the moment.

Send temporary files on Instagram

TikTok is not the first victim of WhatsApp copies, since previously, Snapchat was also overshadowed by the integration of its functions on the platform, and temporary photos and videos in private chats are definitely a clear example.

Instagram Direct allows you to send photos and videos to private accounts with an expiration date, that is, the multimedia content of the messages disappears once they are opened, but still, it is not recommended to send sensitive content to anyone.

To configure the temporality of the messages, you will first have to go to the effects. Instead of choosing to edit the videos or photos, you should select: watch once, allow watch again, or keep chatting, which do exactly what their name says before disappearing.

Shortcuts to Instagram messages

The direct messaging service is very well integrated into Instagram, so you can access this option anywhere in the application. For example, if you want to share a publication, label or profile with another person, you can find the Instagram Direct button next to the comments, it is the one in the shape of a paper plane.

In addition, its compatibility extends to Android, iOS devices and also to the web version of Instagram, one of the latest features.



