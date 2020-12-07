How to Harness the December Solar Eclipse Energy?

The moment to accelerate the changes and promote new beginnings will begin on December 14, the day that one of the most mystical natural phenomena in the universe will be presented: a solar eclipse.

Astrologically, a lunar eclipse (like the one on November 30 in Gemini) represents the closing of a cycle, while the solar ones open the door to a new one, explained astrologer Jennifer Racioppi in an article for Well + Good.

Eclipses happen when the moon aligns with the orbit of the Earth and the sun, due to this intersection shadows are projected; a lunar eclipse occurs when the shadow of the Earth covers the moon, and a solar eclipse occurs when the shadow of the moon covers the sun.

The astrologer commented that the shadows caused by eclipses can be felt with intensity, which causes us to be more aware of our emotions and needs, in such a way that they are ideal times to give way to new beginnings.

Before the next solar eclipse on December 14, the expert recommends cleaning closets, getting rid of unnecessary remains from the past and creating spaces in our lives to receive everything new. “Finish as much as you can and be proactive,” he stressed.

She explained that, as of the waning moon on Monday, December 7, it will be a powerful moment to forgive and move forward effectively. As the moon darkens, we can continue the process of eliminating what we no longer need from our lives and rest to take care of the mind, body and soul.

She added that emotions could be felt with greater intensity from the 11th, when Mars in Aries completes the trine of fire with the sun, and as we move towards the eclipse we must review the lessons that 2020 offered us and begin to design the vision of. next year.



