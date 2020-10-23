How to go to The Snows of the Crown

We explain how to go to the new territory of the second part of the Expansion Pass of Pokémon Sword and Shield for Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Sword and Shield release Las Nieves de la Corona this Friday, October 23, which is now available to all players who have the Nintendo Switch title and have purchased the Expansion Pass corresponding to their edition through the eShop. From 03:00 AM in the morning you can access it, so we are going to tell you how to get to this territory and what are the requirements.

It may interest you: our impressions with Las Nieves de la Corona.

Access the Snows of the Crown in Pokémon Sword and Shield

The first thing we must do is have a copy of Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield for Nintendo Switch, receive the Pokédex in our game and go to the Pueblo Par train station. If we have bought the Expansion Pass of our edition and have downloaded it, when we start the game we will see that there is a person who gives us the option to choose whether to go to La Isla de la Armadura (first part of the Expansion Pass) or Las Nieves de la Corona (second part of the Expansion Pass). It is as simple as that.

Upon accepting, we will get on the train and travel to the south of the Galar region, where Las Nieves de la Corona are located, a territory from which we can expect new game modes such as the Dinamax Adventures, the Galar Stars Tournament, Hundreds of new Pokémon from previous generations that are back and dozens of legendary (non-mythical) creatures that we will recognize from the previous seven generations. Also, this new place is totally open world, a Wilderness Area.



