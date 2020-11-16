How to get Zarude in Pokémon Sword and Shield

GAME offers a Zarude download code for Pokémon Sword and Shield, which we can get at no cost until December 13.

For years, in GAME they have a tradition of giving Pokémon creatures to any trainer who comes with their Nintendo console to a physical store in a certain period of time. However, due to recent changes to adapt to the policies and security measures indicated to combat the spread of COVID-19, the method of obtaining these Pokémon has changed. This time, Zarude, a creature introduced in the eighth generation, is available for Pokémon Sword and Shield. We tell you everything below and remember that we have an extensive complete guide to the game in which we detail how to get, evolve and more to many Pokémon from the latest installment of the GameFreak saga.

How to get Zarude for Pokémon Sword / Shield

We enter the GAME website through the link we provide We indicate our email and, once the confirmation email is received, we accept it. In less than 24 hours we should receive another email with the code and the download instructions to be able to get our own Zarude.

In such a simple way we can get a copy of Zarude at no cost. To redeem the code, we can follow the instructions provided by the GAME email itself or carry out the usual method based on using said code in the “Mysterious Gift” section that we find within the game menu. Of course, you must remember to do it before next December 13, since from that moment on we will no longer be able to get the Zarude Pokémon through this simple method.

On the other hand, we remember that the second expansion of the title, The Snows of the Crown, is already available and that with it the pack of two great DLCs that are available to expand the adventures and the experience of both Pokémon Sword and of Pokémon Shield.



