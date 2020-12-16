How to get Zarude in Pokémon Sword and Shield

GAME offers a Zarude download code for Pokémon Sword and Shield, which we can get at no cost until December 13.

For years, in GAME they have a tradition of giving Pokémon creatures to any trainer who comes with their Nintendo console to a physical store in a certain period of time. However, due to recent changes to adapt to the policies and security measures indicated to combat the spread of COVID-19, the method of obtaining these Pokémon has changed. This time, Zarude, a creature introduced in the eighth generation, is available for Pokémon Sword and Shield, which can also be obtained in LATAM and through an alternative method. We tell you everything below and remember that we have an extensive complete guide to the game in which we detail how to get, evolve and more to many Pokémon from the latest installment of the GameFreak saga.

New way to get Zarude (Update December 16)

Due to the fact that some coaches and trainers have encountered problems to be able to get their own Zarude through the methods that we explain to you (particular code through GAME), the company has decided to extend until next Friday, December 18, the opportunity to get one. To do this, we must register for the Pokémon Trainer Club newsletter and accept that notifications reach us. When doing so, we should receive an email in which the code to obtain Zarude within Pokémon Sword and Shield appears.

How to get Zarude for Pokémon Sword / Shield

We enter the GAME website through the link we provide

We indicate our email and, once the confirmation email is received, we accept it.

In less than 24 hours we should receive another email with the code and the download instructions to be able to get our own Zarude.



